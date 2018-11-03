'What a positive change!': Newcastle fans react to Rafa Benitez's BIG decision ahead of Watford game

Rafa Benitez has made one change for Newcastle United's game against Watford - with Ayoze Perez dropped to the bench.

The Spaniard has come in for some criticism from supporters in recent weeks and has now been dropped by Benitez ahead of the visit of Watford.

Salomon Rondon takes his place in the starting line-up as Newcastle eye a first win of the new season.

READ: Rafa Benitez makes personal plea to Newcastle fans

And supporters have been quick to react to Benitez's big decision ahead of the game on social media.

Here's the best of the reaction from the Magpies' supporters:

@PaulNic_Journo said: "Pleased that Rafa didn't take the easy option, and has dropped Perez. Looking forward to seeing Rondon and Muto up front. I'd love to think it was a genuine 4-4-2. But I suspect it will be 4-4-1-1."

@Geoff_NUFC added: "Perez dropped for Muto and Rondon starting up top. Positive changes that most fans were shouting for."

MORE: The latest on Salomon Rondon's fitness as he's handed a start

@EvanWest99 tweeted: "Good to see Muto and Rondon start together. Has to be worth a try given how poor Perez has been. Need to give them time to build a partnership. Besides Lejeune, this looks like our strongest team."

@jamesdenwood_ commented: "That 11 which Rafa has put out today is our strongest side. Glad to see Perez dropped, Muto & Rondon up top together. No excuses today, we have to win."

READ: Benitez reacts to Ayoze Perez's critics at Newcastle

@Mark_Burns_NE10 argued: "Look at that woeful bench man. Not one game changer in Perez, Joselu, Manquillo, Atsu. Worst prem squad we’ve ever had. Surely Murphy or one of the U23’s is worth a place on the bench for first team match day experience instead of Atsu"

@agbnufc agreed, adding: "We have absolutely zero bench impact. What exactly do people expect Rafa to do in the second half if it needs changing? Ya'll gonna moan about his subs anyway?"

@MarkOnStuff said: "Looking forward to seeing what Muto and Rondon can produce up top for Newcastle today"

READ: Rafa Benitez makes personal plea to Newcastle fans

Full teams for the Premier League clash are below:

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Dummett; Shelvey, Diame; Ritchie, Muto, Kenedy; Rondon.

Subs: Darlow, Ki, Schar, Perez, Manquillo, Joselu, Atsu.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Deulofeu, Pereyra, Success.

Subs: Gomes, Masina, Sema, Chalobah, Gray, Kabasele, Okaka.