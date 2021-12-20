Football during the festive period is usually one of the most anticipated times of the year.

With games coming thick-and-fast, the period between Christmas and the New Year usually provides some great entertainment and shock results.

However, this year, the upcoming fixtures will be played against the backdrop of rising covid cases, not just in football, but across the country.

It was announced today that the Premier League will continue over Christmas (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

With the last two rounds of Premier League football decimated by postponements, the teams met earlier today to discuss a temporary suspension to the league, however, the outcome of that meeting has changed very little and football will continue on Boxing Day and beyond.

This decision has divided fans and here we take a look at how some Newcastle United fans reacted to the news on social media:

@Rossco_K: We all know how this’ll turn out. Injuries, fatigue, lower quality spectacle etc. premier league are never strategic in their thinking. Just income driven.

@applessquabble: Players really aren't considered as anything other than a product. This is insane.

@LiamNUFC98: Just hope it’s not behind closed doors as there’s talks about going into lockdown

@foxaj: No thoughts for the fans though huddling together in a pandemic

@TalkNUFC1: I wonder if these clubs who he games cancelled recently had 13 fit players? You just know this will happen to us #nufc

@bri44life: What about fans who travel miles only to find out a game is canceled a couple of hours before kick-off and they are on trains, buses with none refundable hotel stays???

