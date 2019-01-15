'What formation is that?': Newcastle United fans react as Rafa Benitez makes wholesale changes against Blackburn

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has made eight changes to his side for tonight's FA Cup replay at Blackburn Rovers.

Freddie Woodman, Jamie Sterry, Federico Fernandez, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy, Callum Roberts and Joselu will all come into the starting XI following Saturday's Premier League defeat at Chelsea.

And while some fans are looking forward to seeing some of the club's younger players in action, especially 20-year-old Roberts, others are confused by the formation.

Here's how some Magpies supporters reacted on social media:

@YabbaDabbaDoOne: I mean, if that’s Schär in CM it’ll be interesting to watch. He’s definitely got the tackling and passing ability?

@NUFC360: Woodman needs to be a bit more assertive and dominate his box tonight. We know Longstaff have ability to perform. Sterry possibly in last chance saloon. But the biggest night of the four could be for Roberts. Huge chance to make a lasting impact. #NUFC

@Andrew_hay85: Nice to see a fresh young look to the team. Let’s hope they pull it off

@greener_andrew: What formation is that? Is schar playing in midfield?

@MarcJobling: Wouldn't even risk Ritchie for this one, honestly. Tonight...what a waste of time.

@broda2011: I couldn't care about this before but now I'm excited to see Roberts get a game

@j_mussy123: Best of luck Cal Roberts! Quality player

@Cosseycj: I think this is the best team bearing in mind what players rafa has available to him

@andydonald: No idea what formation this is gonna be

@FordeHaveMercy: Not even sure if we wanna go through anymore with this team...here's hoping ay?