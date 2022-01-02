What this weekend's Premier League results mean for Newcastle United's bid to avoid relegation – Leeds United, Burnley and Watford in action
It was a good weekend for Newcastle United in the Premier League despite their match at Southampton being postponed.
As Newcastle watched on, the three teams above them in the table were in action. Watford hosted Tottenham Hotspur while Leeds United and Burnley faced one another.
The results arguably went in The Magpies’ favour with Spurs netting a 96th minute winner at Vicarage Road to condemn 17th placed Watford to a sixth consecutive league defeat.
On Sunday, 16th placed Leeds secured a 3-1 win over Burnley in 18th. The weekend’s results mean Newcastle remain level on points with Burnley and just two points from safety.
Watford and Burnley had three and four games in hand on Newcastle respectively this time last week. Now they have just one and two games in hand with no further points on the board.
Leeds’ victory eases their relegation fears as they now sit on 19 points, eight points clear of Newcastle in 19th.