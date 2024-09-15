Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The Magpies have taken seven points from their opening three games of the season, whilst today’s hosts have won just one and entered the international break in the relegation zone. Newcastle United do not have a good recent record at Molineux, however, with their last Premier League win at the stadium coming in the 2011/12 season. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Wolves:

When is Wolves v Newcastle United?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Wolves kicks-off at 4:30pm. Chris Kavanagh will referee the match with John Brooks on VAR duty.

Is Wolves v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, Wolves’ clash with Newcastle United is on TV in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports will broadcast the game with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League beginning at 4pm following the conclusion of the north London derby between Arsenal and Spurs.

Can Wolves v Newcastle United be streamed online?

A Now TV sports day pass can be purchased for £14.99 that will give you access to Newcastle’s clash with Wolves as well as Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at Molineux online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury and team news?

Newcastle United will welcome back Fabian Schar following his three-game suspension. Schar hasn’t featured since being sent off 30 minutes into their win over Southampton on the opening weekend of the season.

Newcastle’s international representatives all avoided injury whilst away with their country and there is hope that Joe Willock can be fit to make his return to the team after missing the win over Spurs with a thigh injury - although the club will be cautious about throwing him back into action too soon. Sandro Tonali could make his first Premier League start since October 2023 after impressing for Italy during the break.