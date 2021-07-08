What we know about Newcastle United's 2021/22 home kit after Castore's Rangers and Wolves deals - and when it will be unveiled

Castore are the new kit suppliers of Newcastle United. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for LTA)

Here, we take you through everything we know about the Magpies’ partnership with Castore, when the new shirt will be released and what it could look like:

Who is Castore?

Castore - with its slogan Better Never Stops - was founded by Liverpool brothers Tom and Phil Beahon in 2015.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as a “highly innovative sportswear” and “one of the fastest-growing sports brands in the world”, Castore also has "multi-year” kit deals with Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Now, the company has added Newcastle United to its growing portfolio, which includes high-profile Athletes such as Andy Murray, Owen Farrell, Patrick Reed and Adam Peaty and Formula One team McLaren.

Castore hopes to partner with five leading clubs across Europe for the 2022/2023 season by aiming to utilise its digital expertise and capabilities in technical engineering to create products that enhance player performance and increase club revenues from branded merchandise.

Why did Castore become kit suppliers of Newcastle United?

United’s kit deal with Puma expired this summer – and Castore co-founder Tom Beahon explained with the club appealed to the brand.

He said: "I am thrilled to be partnering with one of the most historic and famous clubs in English football.

"Newcastle has a huge and deeply passionate fan base, and we look forward to giving the 'Toon Army' something else to get excited about next season.

"We believe the partnership signals not only a new shirt for the new season but also a new start, a new better for this iconic club."

Lee Charnley, Managing Director at Newcastle United, added: "Castore has already built a reputation as an aspirational brand in a highly competitive sportswear market and we feel they are a great partner for the club.

"We welcome them to Newcastle United and look forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship."

How will Castore and Newcastle United’s partnership work?

Castore will provide a range of bespoke wear to Newcastle, including the 2021/22 replica kits, training and travel wear.

Additionally, Castore will take over the day-to-day running of the club's retail operations – launching a new club store and website as well as other retail outlets in Newcastle city centre.

When will Newcastle United’s 2021/22 kits be released?

Newcastle United are set to unveil their new 2021/22 home shirt on Saturday, July 10.

It has been rumoured that Castore could pay tribute to the iconic Kevin Keegan Entertainers shirt with a ‘grandad neck’ collar, featuring two buttons, and thicker black and white stripes.

Castore's logo and brand name will be embroidered in black.

Supporters have been given a first look at the club’s all-blue training gear, as modelled by the players on their return to pre-season.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.