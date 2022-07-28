When is Newcastle United v Atlatanta? Ticket details, team news and the unique record the clubs share

Eddie Howe’s side return to England after pre-season training camps in Austria and Portugal.

Newcastle have had games against Gateshead, 1860 Munich, Mainz, Burnley and Benfica and now face two home games against stern European opposition.

Atalanta are the first team that Howe’s side will come up against and promise to be a very tough test of the Magpies’ credentials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United face Atalanta in the first of two back-to-back friendlies at St James's Park (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s clash with Atalanta:

When is Newcastle United v Atalanta?

Newcastle United face Atalanta at St James’s Park on Friday, July 29. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

Who are Atalanta?

Atalanta are a Serie A club managed by Gian Piero Gasperini. Famed for a high-pressing and entertaining style of play, they finished 8th in Italy’s top-flight last season after a trio of 3rd place finishes.

They reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2019/20 and were knocked out at the same stage of the Europa League this season.

What unique bond do they share with Newcastle United?

In 2002/03, Sir Bobby Robson’s Newcastle United set a Champions League record in becoming the only side to lose their first three group stage games yet still progress from the group.

Immortalised by Craig Bellamy’s goal away at Feyenoord, this record stood for 17 years before Atalanta repeated the trick.

In 2019/20, the Italian side lost three in a row before rescuing a point against Manchester City in their fourth game.

Two wins from their next two games meant they progressed to the knockout round.

Are tickets available?

Tickets for the clash with Atalanta are still available to purchase but supporters will be charged more for buying tickets on the day of the game, rather than in advance.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you full coverage of the clash and all the reaction from proceedings at St James’s Park.

What’s the latest team news?

One man that definitely won’t feature on Friday is Joelinton who will be suspended after picking up a red card against Benfica. Jonjo Shelvey was also withdrawn from that game and looks unlikely to feature against Atalanta.