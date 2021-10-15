'When Liverpool and Manchester United were bought...' - Ex-Newcastle United icon delivers takeover verdict

It’s been just over a week since PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers completed their £305million takeover following an 18-month delay.

Amanda Staveley, fronting the consortium, has vowed to invest in all areas of the club, with the long-term aim being to win the Premier League.

Such ambition is a complete contrast to former owner Ashley’s tenure, with top-flight survival each campaign the only motivation.

Former Newcastle United defender Philippe Albert. (Credit: Mike Hewitt/Allsport)

Albert, who was a member of the Kevin Keegan Entertainers side and famously scored *that* chip against Manchester United in a 5-0 win – hopes the takeover will see Newcastle reach its former heights.

He told Le Soir: “It’s a club I still love, obviously, but I’ve lost the habit of watching games for the past 10-12 years.

"The atmosphere was not as explosive anymore and the club were constantly struggling to survive.

“Either way, the situation couldn’t be worse than with Mike Ashley, a Londoner who wasn’t planning on pumping money into the club. In the end, what matters is trophies.

“When Liverpool, Manchester United and City were bought, there were the same criticisms, but with headlines, everyone forgets.

"It’s been 15 years since Newcastle were in the top four, where the club should be."

Newcastle’s era under its new owners officially gets underway on Sunday afternoon when Tottenham Hotspur visit a sold-out St James’s Park.

