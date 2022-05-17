When will Newcastle United’s latest accounts be released?

On May 16, the club filed its company accounts to Companies House where they are now being processed. The accounts will denote the club’s turnover, losses, profits and overall financial performance during the 2020-21 campaign and will take 10 days to be published meaning they should be released by May 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

What will the accounts show?

The accounts will provide a financial overview of Newcastle United Limited’s finances between August 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

As the campaign was played almost entirely behind closed doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, matchday revenue will be significantly lower compared to other seasons.

It is also the final full season the club had with Mike Ashley as owner before the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media takeover for £300million in October 2021.

What did Newcastle United’s previous accounts show?

The previous season’s accounts, also impacted by Covid-19, showed the club post an operating loss of £54million up until July 31, 2020. The loss after tax was £22.5million but the accounts state: "These financial results do not reflect a ‘normal’ year for the group.”

In 2019-20, matchday revenue was down 30%, while wages, at £121million, were up 20%. Newcastle spent £76million on players, and recouped £30million from player sales.

When will the accounts showing PIF’s spending be released?

We will have to wait another year for Newcastle to post its accounts for the 2021-22 season, which will highlight the financial impact of the takeover.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.