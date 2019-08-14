Newcastle United faced Tottenham Hotspur in their first-ever Premier League outing

Where are they now? The Newcastle United squad who played in the club's first-ever Premier League game

Newcastle United began their first-ever Premier League campaign 26 years ago today (August 14) – but where are the trailblazing squad now?

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 16:45

The Magpies faced Tottenham Hotspur in their opening Premier League fixture, with a raft of fans’ favourites taking to the field in 1993. And while a Teddy Sheringham strike sentenced them to defeat, it was the start of a bold new era for the club. Scroll down and click through the pages to see where the players who featured that day are now:

1. Pavel Srnicek

The Czech stopper was popular both on and off the field, making over 150 appearances across two spells at St James’s Park. Srnicek sadly passed away in 2015, but is still fondly remembered by Newcastle United supporters.

Photo: Ben Radford

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. John Beresford

A six-year stint at St James’s Park yielded just shy of 200 appearances for the defender. After he retired in 2002, following a brief spell with Halifax Town, Beresford turned his hand to punditry and currently works with ESPN.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Steve Howey

Having earned four caps for England during a playing career mainly spent on Tyneside, Howey remains loyal to his roots and still resides in the North West. He currently combines working for the Premier League with various media and after dinner speaking commitments.

Photo: Clive Mason

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Barry Venison

The Consett-born defender enjoyed a glittering player career, with spells at Sunderland, Liverpool and Newcastle his main career highlights. Since retiring, he briefly dabbled with punditry before turning his hand to coaching. Venison is currently based in California as his coaching stock continues to rise.

Photo: Phil Cole

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4