We are now 12 matches into the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and have already seen six managers sacked from their clubs – Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle United), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Dean Smith (Aston Villa) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United).

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is included by the bookies in the sack race, however it is unlikely that he will see the door anytime soon given he is yet to even make his debut in the dugout and will get the full support of the new owners as he looks to keep them in the Premier League this season.