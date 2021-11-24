The Newcastle United team line up as fans display a welcome message to new manager, Eddie Howe, who was not able to attend after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford at St. James Park. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Where each Premier League manager ranks in the sack race

We have taken a look at the favourites to be the Premier League's next manager out of the door.

We are now 12 matches into the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and have already seen six managers sacked from their clubs – Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle United), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Dean Smith (Aston Villa) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United).

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is included by the bookies in the sack race, however it is unlikely that he will see the door anytime soon given he is yet to even make his debut in the dugout and will get the full support of the new owners as he looks to keep them in the Premier League this season.

Here are the odds for the Premier League sack race, according to Sky Bet and BetVictor...

1. Rafael Benitez

Sky Bet: 11/4 BetVictor: 4/1

2. Ralph Hassenhuttl - Southampton

Sky Bet: 9/2 BetVictor: 6/1

3. Brendan Rodgers - Leicester City

Sky Bet: 6/1 BetVictor: 4/1

4. Claudio Ranieri - Watford

Sky Bet: 8/1 BetVictor: 10/1

