The pundit has given his view on the Magpies’ campaign so far

For Newcastle United, 2021/22 has been a rollercoaster.

After a dire start that left them embroiled in the midst of a relegation battle, the Toon Army have managed to turn things around under Eddie Howe, and now look like one of the favourites to drag themselves clear of the drop this term.

Throughout the current campaign, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson has made his weekly scoreline predictions for BBC Sport, playing against a different celebrity guest each week.

Here’s a look at how Newcastle would be faring in the Premier League table, if all of Lawro’s scoreline predictions had come true so far in the 2021/22 season:

1. Manchester City Played: 25. W: 22. D: 3. L: 0. Pts: 69. +/-: 0

2. Manchester United Played: 25. W: 20. D: 2. L: 3. Pts: 62. +/-: +2

3. Liverpool Played: 24. W: 17. D: 7. L: 0. Pts: 58. +/-: -1

4. Chelsea Played: 24. W: 17. D: 6. L: 1. Pts: 57. +/-: -1