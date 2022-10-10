News you can trust since 1849
Where Newcastle United sit in the Premier League attendance table versus Leeds, West Ham and Co. - fan photos

Newcastle United have effectively sold out every Premier League home game so far this season - but how does their attendance compare to their top flight rivals?

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:42 pm

In terms of capacity, St James’s Park officially seats 52,305 supporters and stands as one of the largest football stadium’s in England.

But with several Premier League clubs expanding their grounds and moving to new stadium’s entirely, there are several other grounds that boast capacities north of 50 or even 60 thousand.

So how does Newcastle’s current average attendance after the opening five home games of the season compare with the rest of the division?

1. Manchester United - Old Trafford

Average attendance: 73,711

2. West Ham United - London Stadium

Average attendance: 62,447

3. Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Average attendance: 61,530

Photo: David Rogers

4. Arsenal - Emirates Stadium

Average attendance: 60,122

Photo: Mike Hewitt

