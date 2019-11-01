NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United takes a selfie with a fan prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Where Newcastle United's Steve Bruce ranks among the 'most hated' Premier League managers

Steve Bruce has endured a tricky start to life as Newcastle United manager – but how is he percieved by Magpies supporters?

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 1st November 2019, 11:27 am
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 12:15 pm

A new study from BetVictor has analysed over a million football fan tweets for sentiment to determine which managers are the most and least popular with their supporters. From most popular to least: Scroll and click through the pages to see where Bruce ranks among the ‘most hated’ bosses:

1. Chris Wilder

22% of tweets were negative.

Photo: IAN KINGTON

2. Pep Guardiola

24% of tweets were negative.

Photo: Michael Regan

3. Jurgen Klopp

26% of tweets were negative.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

4. Graham Potter

29% of tweets were negative.

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

