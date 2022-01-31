Three players have joined Newcastle already this month and a day full of business, both in and out of St James’s Park, is predicted today.

Newcastle’s newest recruit is Bruno Guimaraes whose signing was confirmed yesterday. Guimaraes will take the No.39 shirt and head coach Eddie Howe was delighted to welcome the ‘hugely exciting talent’ to Tyneside:

"Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I'm delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

"He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him.”

With more arrivals expected, here, we have listed the Newcastle United squad in full and which numbers would be free for new signings:

Current NUFC Squad Numbers

1: Martin Dubravka, 2: Ciaran Clark, 3: Paul Dummett, 4: VACANT, 5: Fabian Schar, 6: Jamaal Lascelles, 7: Joelinton, 8: Jonjo Shelvey, 9: Callum Wilson, 10: Allan Saint-Maximin, 11: Matt Ritchie, 12: Jamal Lewis, 13: VACANT, 14: Isaac Hayden, 15: Kieran Trippier, 16: Jeff Hendrick, 17: Emil Krafth, 18: Federico Fernandez, 19: Javi Manquillo, 20: Chris Wood, 21: Ryan Fraser, 22: VACANT, 23: Jacob Murphy, 24: Miguel Almiron, 25: VACANT, 26: Karl Darlow, 27: Freddie Woodman, 28: Joe Willock, 29: Mark Gillespie, 30: VACANT, 31: VACANT, 32: Elliot Anderson, 33: Dan Langley, 34: Dwight Gayle, 35: VACANT, 36: Sean Longstaff, 37: VACANT, 38: VACANT, 39: Bruno Guimaraes

