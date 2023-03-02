Former Saudi Golf CEO Majed Al Sorour left Newcastle’s board of directors in December 2022. This was confirmed in a Companies House update released this week.

A further Companies House update revealed the appointments of Abdulmajid Alhagbani and Asmaa Rezeeq as directors on February 23. They join Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan, Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben on the club’s board of directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both have also been appointed as directors PZ Newco Limited, the shell company set up to facilitate the £305million purchase of the club in 2021.

But who exactly are the two new directors at Newcastle United? Unlike Al Sorour, who had been spotted at several Newcastle games prior to his official appointment, little has been seen or spoken about Mr Alhagbani or Mrs Rezeeq.

Here’s what we know so far...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Newcastle director Abdulmajid Alhagbani?

Financial expert Abdulmajid (Abdulmajeed) Alhagbani, 42, is a senior director at PIF - who own an 80% stake of Newcastle United. He is the current head of MENA (Middle East & North Africa) Securities Investments at PIF.

Prior to joining PIF in 2018, Alhagbani spent 10 years at HSBC and worked as managing director of the bank in Riyadh. He also has a bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahd University.

He is expected to play an advisory role on the board at Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Newcastle director Asmaa Rezeeq?

Asmaa Rezeeq (Asma Rezaig), 34, is listed as an international investment professional who also works within PIF. She is tasked with exploring global private equity and alternative investments for the sovereign wealth fund.

Rezeeq is based in Riyadh and graduated from London Business School in 2022 having previously attended Stanford in the United States. She has worked within PIF since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad