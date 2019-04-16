Who is Dwight McNeil? Burnley boss hails ex-Man United kid as Newcastle eye swoop for Premier League's best performing teen

Burnley wonderkid Dwight McNeil has watched by numerous clubs recently - with Newcastle the latest club to be linked with him.

The Toon will have a battle on their hands to sign McNeil, however, as Arsenal, Everton and Manchester City are all monitoring the player.

McNeil made his debut for Burnley last season, when the club managed to reach a European spot, after replacing Aaron Lennon in the final few minutes of the last game of the season.

The Clarets signed McNeil in 2014 from Manchester United’s academy and has put his stamp on the team this year, making 17 appearances in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old scored his first goal in December in a 2-0 victory over West Ham and has three goals and seven assists this season now including two in the 2-0 win over cardiff City on Saturday.

His assists tally is now more than the likes of David Silva, Ross Barkley, James Maddison and David Brooks - and he is statistically the best-performing teenager in the Premier League this season.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche told the Burnley Express: “Fantastic, he’s a real talent. I’ve said it for weeks now, and a long time ago when he first came into the side.

“He’s a really good player.

“He’s improving, his calmness at the end – I’m saying get it in the corner – but he cuts in, and his calmness to cross it into a dangerous area, and then gets his reward.

“He’s a really good player, really good, and he can only mature.

“He’s certainly showing good signs of that and we’re really pleased for him, for the work he puts in, and it’s not been easy – it’s not been an easy turnaround to get to where we’ve got to, still more to come, but he’s played a big part in that.”

In March, McNeil was called up to the international setup as he made his debut for England U20s in a 3-1 defeat against Poland.

McNeil signed a new deal to the summer of 2023 with Burnley in January in an attempt to keep him at the club, however, with a host of clubs after him the Clarets' resolve could be sorely tested.

Newcastle could be in the market for a new wide player this summer. Kenedy looks set to return to Chelsea after flopping on his second loan spell at the club, while Jacob Murphy has been loaned out to West Brom for the second half of the season after falling down the pecking order.