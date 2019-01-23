Who is Gelson Martins? The Arsenal and Monaco target in talks over Newcastle switch

Newcastle United are in talks with Atletico Madird over a loan move for Gelson Martins - but who is he?

Rafa Benitez is keen to secure attacking recruits before the transfer window closes, and Martins is one of several potential targets being pursued.

The Magpies have enquired about the availability of a loan swoop for the Portuguese international - but what do we know about him?

Here's everything you need to know about Martins:

Where has he played before?

The 23-year-old has spent his career so far in Portugal and Spain - coming through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon and going on to make over 130 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

25 goals - including 13 in the 2017/18 season - saw the wideman attract plenty of interest from overseas.

And he was one of several players to cancel their contracts at Sporting at the end of last season after an incident where fans of the club stormed the training ground, freeing him up to join Spanish side Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

But his time in Madrid has seen him play a bit-part role for Diego Simeone's side, with Martins having made just 12 appearances in all competitions this season. Only eight of those have come in La Liga.

Martins also has 21 caps for Portugal having progressed through the nation's youth ranks.

What type of player is he?

Comfortable playing on either flank, Martins' pace and directness makes him a nightmare for opposition defenders.

The Portuguese international is more naturally a right winger, though, and it is in this position that he has excelled in recent years.

His versatility could also prove useful to Benitez, while he also been known to deputise at full-back if required.

Will he be available this month?

All the signs seem to suggest that Martins will be available for a transfer this month.

While Atletico may be reluctant to lose him on a permanent basis, a half-season loan deal is believed to be a viable option.

Who else is interested?

Several clubs are keen on a move for Martins, according to reports.

Arsenal are thought to have tabled an offer for the winger, with manager Unai Emery only able to secure loan additions during the winter window.

And Thierry Henry's Monaco are also believed to be admirers of the winger, but it is not clear whether they have made a formal approach.

What has been said about him?

Simeone has praised Martins as a 'great competitor', and believed the wideman could have several uses for his Atletico side.

"Gelson is a player who is constantly improving," he said.

"We saw it last year and his characteristics can help us.

"He will provide greater competitiveness on the right wing and offensively, if we play with three up front."