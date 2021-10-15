Where has Isaac Westendorf played previously?

Westendorf played for Isthmian League North Division side Barking FC last season.

For several younger players, the transition to the men’s game isn’t easy, but Westendorf, through non-league, has proved he can handle the physicality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Isaac Westendorf? The former non-league striker impressing on trial at Newcastle United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Not only did he occupy defenders but he was also a regular scorer for the East London side – earning him a trial on Tyneside.

How has he fared on trial at Newcastle United so far?

In his three appearances for the under-23s thus far, he has certainly made his mark.

Westendorf played the final half-hour as Newcastle beat Tyne-Tees rivals Middlesbrough 4-1 at St James’s Park, two weeks ago.

As a substitute, he witnessed a debut goal ruled out, while he also forced a late save from Boro goalkeeper Max Metcalfe.

The United coaches seen enough positives in Westendorf to start him against Birmingham City on Monday night, and he duly delivered with a first-half goal.

Westendorf latched onto a pass from Jonjo Shelvey to hand the youngsters the lead in a 4-0 victory.

Having been withdrawn on the hour-mark, Westendorf was back in the starting XI on Wednesday for the 3-1 Northumberland Senior Cup win over Newcastle Benfield.

Westendorf has been used to marshalling non-league defences and he again found the back of the net as he got 90 minutes under his belt.

What happens now for Isaac Westendorf?

The under-23s travel to Tyne-Wear rivals Sunderland on Monday and Westendorf could well start his third start in a row.

On current viewing, he’s seemingly put himself in a great position of earning a deal on Tyneside.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.