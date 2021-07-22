Who is Jens Cajuste? The 'tough-tackling' midfielder 'wanted' by Newcastle United, Leeds and Crystal Palace

Here’s everything we know about the 21-year-old and his links to St James’s Park:

What’s the story?

According to reports in Sweden and Denmark, the Magpies are one of four Premier League clubs interested in Cajuste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are linked with a move for Swedish midfielder Jens Cajuste. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

They are Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

United are believed to have held talks with the player’s representatives with Midtjylland placing a £12m to £13m price tag on his head.

What is Cajuste’s background?

Cajuste was born in Sweden but moved to China aged five.

He began his football career in Bejing before returning to his place of birth, where he joined Guldhedens.

From there, he moved to Orgryte IS and progressed through their youth system and into the first-team as a 17-year-old.

He played 18 times for Orgryte, which was enough to attract the interest of Danish club FC Midtjylland.

How has Cajuste fared at FC Midtjylland?

Cajuste joined Midtjylland in June 2018 and signed a five-year contract.

During his debut season however, Cajuste played most of his football in the reserves.

His breakthrough arrived in the following season, where he played a standout part as Midtjylland lifted the Danish title by 14 points.

Last campaign, Cajuste went on to make his Champions League debut. He played in four of Midtjylland’s six group games – including in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at home.

What about Cajuste’s international career?

With his stock continuing to rise at Midtjylland, Cajuste was handed his first senior call-up by Sweden in November.

He’s played five times for his country in total – one of which came at Euro 2020 when he played the remaining six minutes in the goalless draw with Spain.

What are Cajuste’s known qualities?

Cajuste is a 6ft2 defensive midfielder, meaning he is very dominant in the air.

That said, he is viewed as a tough tackler and is able to distribute the ball with accuracy and quality.

Why might Newcastle want him?

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is in the market for a central midfielder.

With no official update on Joe Willock’s future at Arsenal, and Jonjo Shelvey facing a race against time to be fit for the new season, Bruce is in desperate need of reinforcements.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.