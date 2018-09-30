Who is Peter Kenyon? The 'powerful football agent' in talks to buy Newcastle

Peter Kenyon is in talks to buy Newcastle United - but who is he?

As reported by Sky News yesterday, Kenyon has held preliminary talks over a potential takeover of Newcastle United as Mike Ashley looks to end his decade-long reign at St James's Park.

Peter Kenyon is thought to be interested in Newcastle United

Kenyon is being backed by an American consortium who are thought to be keen on sealing a deal.

And his name may sound familiar, with Kenyon having held several high-ranking positions at some of Newcastle United's Premier League rivals.

But what else do we know about the man looking to mount a takeover bid?

Here's everything you need to know about Kenyon:

What is his background?

Kenyon's background is very much in football and he has an extensive knowledge of the Premier League.

The 64-year-old began his business career at sportswear brand Umbro, where he held the role of chief executive, before taking his first steps into football in 1997 when he joined boyhood club Manchester United as deputy chief executive.

He was promoted to chief executive at Old Trafford in 2000 but left the club thee years later when he made the move south to join Chelsea in an identical role.

Kenyon's time in London contained plenty of controversy - including the alleged tapping-up of Ashley Cole and his attempt to hire then-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

He left Chelsea in 2009 and has since gone on to become a director at sports consultancy firm Opto Advisers, with his work there leading him to be named one of the ‘then most powerful agents in football' by the Telegraph in 2016.

Kenyon's vast experience means he has also advised several other clubs in the past, including Middlesbrough and Atletico Madrid.

How has Kenyon run clubs in the past?

At both Manchester United and Chelsea, Kenyon wasn't afraid to splash the cash.

He sanctioned big money signings such as Rio Ferdinand and Andriy Shevchenko for the respective clubs and, especially with the Red Devils, led the club away from their previously rigid wage structure.

Kenyon also helped to grow the clubs' brands overseas and played a very active role in their day-to-day running - something reports suggest he would also be keen to do at St James's Park.

What do we know about the consortium?

New York-based firm Rockefeller Capital Management (RCM) are believed to be backing Kenyon in his takeover bid - although Sky News' report suggested that further financial backers may be required.

Leading RCM is Greg Fleming, a prominent name on Wall Street who took over as CEO and chairman last October after extensive experience in the banking industry.

RCM offer wealth and asset management services to a number of high-profile and wealthy figures, with Fleming leading the charge.

The 54-year-old is therefore extremely well connected and this could prove useful in the long-term.

Perhaps his most obvious connection is the Rockefeller family themselves - who were thought to be worth close to $3.1billion in the most recent Forbes Rich List.

How much will Mike Ashley want for the club?

As revealed by the Gazette, Ashley is considering lowering his asking price to around £300million.

The Sports Direct tycoon had previously been suggesting a figure closer to £400million, but is thought to have lowered his demands as he seeks a buyer.

Are talks with Kenyon at an advanced stage?

Not yet.

As reported yesterday, the talks with Kenyon are only at a 'preimnary stage' meaning there is some way to go until a takeover - or even an offer - is launched.