BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - OCTOBER 12: Michael Owen of England warms up with Nicky Butt and Alan Smith during training at the Tofic Bakhramov Stadium ahead of the 2006 World Cup Qualifying match against Azerbaijan, on October 12, 2004 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Who was the last Newcastle United player called up by England? The last NINE in profile

Tonight’s match against Montenegro marks the 1000th game in England’s international history.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:45 pm

No Newcastle United players will be involved at Wembley this evening – in fact, it’s been a while since ANY Magpies got the international call.

Here we take a look at the last NINE Newcastle players to receive an England call up, even two who just missed out on getting a cap.

1. Kieron Dyer

Dyer won 32 caps while at United, winning his first England call up in 1999. When fit, was involved in squads right up to his departure in 2007.

2. Jermaine Jenas

In February 2003 Jenas made his England debut against Australia. It was his first of 14 caps while at NUFC. Only went on to win another eight in his career.

3. Jonathan Woodgate

Woodgate was involved in three squads in 2003 while at United before getting his one cap in black and white against Sweden in March 2004.

4. Nicky Butt

In August 2004, shortly after arriving at St James's Park, Butt made his first England appearance while at NUFC at St James's Park. Got four caps in black and white.

