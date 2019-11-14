Who was the last Newcastle United player called up by England? The last NINE in profile
Tonight’s match against Montenegro marks the 1000th game in England’s international history.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:45 pm
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:45 pm
No Newcastle United players will be involved at Wembley this evening – in fact, it’s been a while since ANY Magpies got the international call.
Here we take a look at the last NINE Newcastle players to receive an England call up, even two who just missed out on getting a cap.