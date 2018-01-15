Why can’t Newcastle win at home? DeAndre Yedlin has his say

It’s been 86 days since Newcastle United last won at home.

Had Rafa Benitez’s side taken just two more points at St James’s Park since the October 21 win over Crystal Palace, they would be 11th in the Premier League table.

Paul Dummett and Swansea City's Sam Clucas battle for the ball

As it is, Newcastle are 14th and just three points above the relegation zone.

The position would be worse had it not been for DeAndre Yedlin, who cleared a shot from Wilfried Bony off the line late in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Swansea City.

“I just did what any defender would do in that situation – I was in the right place at the right time,” said Yedlin.

“It could have been anyone in that position, but it was me and I was able to stick out a leg and clear it.

I just did what any defender would do in that situation – I was in the right place at the right time. It could have been anyone in that position, but it was me and I was able to stick out a leg and clear it. DeAndre Yedlin

“But even without that, we feel it was two points lost. We need to get back to winning at home.”

United created enough first-half chances against Swansea to comfortably win the game.

Dwight Gayle had a header saved and put another wide, while Ayoze Perez and Paul Dummett also had opportunities.

But they couldn’t find the net, though Gayle had another effort ruled out for offside, and substitute Joselu came off the bench to cancel out Andre Ayew’s second-half strike.

“It’s definitely two points dropped,” said Yedlin.

“We are far from satisfied with that result, although we showed good character to come back.

“In the first half we had more than enough chances to kill the game, and that’s why we are so disappointed.”

So why can’t Newcastle, backed by sell-out crowd after sell-out crowd at St James’s Park this season, win at home?

“I honesty do not know the reason, but we need to find a way to get wins here – and quick,” said defender Yedlin.

“Mainly for the fans, because they’ve been right behind us all season.

“They stuck with us, even during the tough run, so we just need to find a way any way we can.

“I really don’t know the reason. I can’t put my finger on it, but we have to find a way to start winning here.”

Next up are Premier League leaders Manchester City, who won 1-0 at St James’s Park late last month.

Yedlin is adamant that the takeover uncertainty is not affecting the players.

“It’s not affecting the dressing room at all,” said the USA international. “We can’t control any of that, so we do not think about any of it.

“We just try to keep improving, do what we need to do to stay up and get points on the board.”

Meanwhile, new Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal is hopeful his team can climb the table. The club is bottom of the division having taken 17 points from 23 games.

“After these 15 days and four games, and after what I saw and with the players that I’m working with, we have a lot of work to do,” said Carvalhal, who took the job four days after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

“It will be very, very hard, but we’re winning points. We are reacting, playing better.

“Offensively, I like it more. The confidence is growing. We’re organised, we’re controlling games. We’re scoring goals. We’re progressing.”