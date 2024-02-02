Why Eddie Howe will miss Newcastle United press conference ahead of Luton Town
Newcastle United press conference: Eddie Howe will miss Friday morning's press conference, the club have confirmed.
Newcastle United will be without Eddie Howe for Friday morning's press conference at Darsley Park.
The Magpies boss is present at the training ground and is expected to take charge of the side as usual against Luton Town at St James' Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off). But he will be absent for the pre-match press conference due to illness.
Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall will be taking on press duties in Howe's absence, the club have confirmed.
A club spokesperson said: "Due to illness, please note that this morning's pre-Luton Town media briefing at Newcastle United Training Centre will be held by Jason Tindall in place of Eddie Howe.
"Eddie is at the Training Centre and is expected to take his place in the dugout tomorrow as normal."
Tindall last faced the media in a pre-match press conference ahead of a trip to Arsenal in November 2021 with Howe absent due to Covid.
Newcastle will be looking to build on Tuesday night's impressive 3-1 win at Aston Villa and secure a third straight win in all competitions as they host a resurgent Luton side on Saturday.