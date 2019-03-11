Why ex-Sunderland ace Jordan Pickford wasn't affected by Newcastle United's vocal supporters

Everton manager Marco Silva believes that Jordan Pickford's performance at St James's Park wasn't influenced by Newcastle United's supporters.

The former Sunderland stopper saved a first-half penalty, but then shipped three second half goals as the Magpies mounted a stunning comeback to claim a valuable three points.

But while some of his decision-making after the interval could be questioned, Silva insists that it wasn't to do with the fact he was playing in front of the vocal Gallowgate End.

Pickford and the home faithful exchanged views throughout the contest, with the England international particularly pleased to deny Matt Ritchie from the spot in the first-half.

But as Rafa Benitez's side mounted their incredible turnaround, the home crowd were quick to make their feelings known to Pickford.

But his manager feels that the stopper wasn't affected by the home support - claiming the 25-year-old has played in more intimidating atmospheres.

“Jordan is an expressive player,” said Silva, speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

“Two seasons ago he made a big step in his career coming to us and, then, playing at the level he played for the national team in the World Cup and he is able to cope with all atmospheres in all stadiums around the world.

“I'm not thinking that the good and not so good things he did in the game were because of the crowd.”