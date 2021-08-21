'Why isn’t he playing for Barcelona?' - Jeff Stelling backs Newcastle United player for top European move

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

The Frenchman has made a major impact on Tyneside since signing from OGC Nice in 2019, and put in an impressive attacking display in the Magpies’ 4-2 opening day defeat to West Ham last weekend.

The 24-year-old tied Declan Rice up in knots before providing an assist for Callum Wilson’s opener, and Stelling has openly wondered why he hasn’t been the subject of more transfer interest.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday ahead of the Toon Army’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa, he said: “I want to ask about Allan Saint-Maximin. Why is he not playing for a more successful club?

"Why isn’t he playing for Barcelona, or Real Madrid, or Manchester United?”

Pundit Kris Boyd responded: “He’s definitely got the talent, but we just see it in little bursts.

"Some of his movement from last week was unbelievable – his feet! He backs his pace, he backs his skill. You’ve then got to look and ask if he can deliver a ball.

"Of course he can, but we don’t see it often enough. What you find with the top players is consistency. The top players go for 90 minutes.

" If he’s going to make that next step, that’s where he’s got to get to. His fitness levels need to increase as well, but in terms of talent, he’s fantastic.”