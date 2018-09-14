Why Jamaal Lascelles is on a high ahead of Newcastle's game against Arsenal

Jamaal Lascelles has become a father ahead of Arsenal's visit to St James's Park.

Newcastle United's captain has revealed that his partner, Harpinder Rai, gave birth to a boy, Jamari Rai Lascelles.

Speaking before the birth, Lascelles said: "I'm excited. I went to the hospital to go for a scan because the midwife said the baby's really big, obviously taking after me.

"I'm really looking forward to it. Everything's sorted, the nursery, and we're mentally ready.

"It's our first child, a boy, which I'm really happy about. I've always said to myself I want to be a young dad and do things the proper way just like my dad has."

Lascelles is set to lead his team out against Arsenal at St James's Park tomorrow.

The 24-year-old believes one win could kick-start third-bottom Newcastle’s Premier League campaign.

The defender said: “We’re just looking for that first win to get things rolling, and, I think, once we do that, then we can start looking onwards and upwards and really pushing on with the season.

“At the minute, it’s just getting that first win, enjoying it and getting that winning feeling back.

“It’s not nice to have a couple of defeats back to back. I know it’s against the top teams, but still it’s not nice as players. I think a victory against Arsenal would be perfect timing and exactly what we need right now.”