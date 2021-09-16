Why Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa 'feels saddened' for Steve Bruce at Newcastle United

Bielsa brings his Leeds United side to St James’s Park hoping to pile further misery on Bruce, who, like the Argentine, has endured a winless start to the season.

Bruce is feeling the heat from Magpies fans, with chants of “we want Brucie out” heard from the away end at Old Trafford last week.

The former Manchester United defender is unlikely to face the sack from owner Mike Ashley, however Bielsa says he “feels saddened” by the situation surrounding Bruce on Tyneside.

Leeds United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “I always feel saddened when this happens to a manager, when his home fans go against him.

"It is one of the worst feelings that a manager can have."

Meanwhile, on Leeds’ winless start to the campaign, Bielsa added: "So far this season we have played against Manchester United, Everton and Liverpool who are all high up in the table and we played an opponent like Burnley who are also in need of points like us.

"The difficulty of the next game is not superior to the games that I have just singled out and I can assure you that not in any game that are played in the league will allow for a long period of the competition to find a game without any pressure."

