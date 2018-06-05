Why Newcastle fans saw more of Jesus Gamez on Twitter than the pitch

Jesus Gamez won't go down as one of Rafa Benitez's better signings. Far from it.

The defender, signed from Atletico Madrid, only made 10 appearances – seven of them in the league – for Newcastle United during his two years at St James's Park.

Yet fans bid Gamez a fond farewell on Twitter yesterday after the 33-year-old tweeted a goodbye message.

"It is time to say goodbye and specially THANK YOU," said Gamez. "Thank you all for these two seasons, thank you to our fans, to my team-mates to the club and all those who work there for daily support and for making my family and I feel like Newcastle is our home.

"I take back with me a beautiful experience, and a lot of friends and good memories which I will never forget. I will always hold you close."

Gamez – who played 266 league games for Malaga before joining Atletico in 2014 – had been a regular tweeter during his two seasons on Tyneside.

Jesus Gamez

The former Spain Under-23 international hadn't been a regular player because of injuries and the form of DeAndre Yedlin at right-back.

However, it also became apparent that United manager Rafa Benitez wasn't entirely convinced by Gamez. He started only one Premier League game – the club's 1-0 win away to Swansea City – last season.

Gamez did well at the Liberty Stadium, but he was never a genuine challenger to Yedlin – or Paul Dummett at left-back.

And Benitez needs to recruit just such a challenger this summer.