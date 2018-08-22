Why Newcastle's Dwight Gayle has already made a big impression at West Brom

Dwight Gayle’s already in the thick of it for West Bromwich Albion.

The striker, on loan from Newcastle United, scored in last weekend’s 7-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Gayle has also won three penalties for the Championship club.

“He persevered and got his goal in the en,d and we’re delighted for Dwight,” said West Brom manager Darren Moore. “All the games he’s been involved in, he’s been in the thick of the action in terms of winning penalties.

“He’s always a threat to the opposition. That’s a sign of a good striker, when you’re always a threat and always in the game.

“He won two penalties and scored a goal (against QPR), worked tirelessly for the team and got a standing ovation and rightly so. He’s definitely added to the squad.”