Why Newcastle's Freddie Woodman turned down a move to Celtic – and joined Aberdeen on loan

Freddie Woodman turned down a loan move to Celtic – because he'd given his "word" to Aberdeen.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper joined the Scottish Premiership club on transfer deadline day.

Woodman signed for Aberdeen after sitting on the bench for Newcastle's 1-1 draw against Burnley.

The arrival of Martin Dubravka on loan from Sparta Prague allowed United manager Rafa Benitez to loan out Woodman.

Celtic had attempted to hijack Aberdeen's move for Woodman.

However, 20-year-old Woodman had given his word to Derek McInnes, the manager at Pittodrie.

“There were lots of clubs in for Freddie," said McInnes. "But his commitment and word to us meant a lot, and we’re looking forward to getting him with us.

“He’s a fantastic young talent. I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“An agreement was in place, but Freddie obviously had to be on the bench on the night for Newcastle. We were keen to get that resolved before the window closed.”

Woodman spent the second half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock.

"I was really impressed with him last season," said McInnes. "I thought he got better and better at Kilmarnock."

Woodman made his senior debut for Newcastle in last month's 3-1 FA Cup win over Luton Town.