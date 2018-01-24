Why Newcastle signed Kenedy from Chelsea

Chelsea winger Kenedy is Rafa Benitez’s first signing of the January transfer window.

We take a look at the Brazilian’s profile and how the loan move can boost the Newcastle United's hopes of Premier League survival.

Who is Kenedy?

The 21-year-old moved to England in 2015, signing for Premier League champions Chelsea after his impressive performances for Fluminense persuaded manager Jose Mourinho to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Playing on the left-hand side, Kenedy has featured as a winger and a full-back for the Blues, but, despite winning a Premier League medal, has been unable to break into the experienced first team.

Why have Newcastle signed him?

Newcastle had attempted to bring Kenedy to the North East last summer, but the move was rejected by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who needed him as cover at Stamford Bridge.

After Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri agreed a move to Chelsea, the door was left wide open for Kenedy to make the switch.

Kenedy has already gained loan experience at a Premier League club, playing at Watford last season, and Benitez will be grateful for back-up on the left side, particularly if he uses Paul Dummett as a centre-back in a five-man defence.

What can Newcastle get out of the move?

Kenedy’s pace will be much needed in Newcastle’s squad and his attacking ability will be an added bonus in Newcastle’s bid for more goals after just 22 strikes in 24 league games.

With Newcastle sat in 15th place, one point above the relegation zone, Benitez will be pleased that he has finally secured Kenedy, a player he believes can improve his side and contribute in lifting the Magpies away from the drop.