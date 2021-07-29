Why Norwich City have postponed friendlies against Coventry City and Sheffield United ahead of Newcastle United meeting
Norwich City have cancelled pre-season friendlies against Coventry City and Sheffield United following a “small number” of positive Covid-19 cases.
The postponements come just over a week before Newcastle United are due to welcome the Canaries to St James’s Park in their final game of pre-season.
Having called off the fixture against Coventry on Wednesday, Norwich announced that Saturday’s arranged trip to Bramall Lane had also been cancelled.
A club statement read: “Norwich City’s pre-season fixture against Sheffield United has been cancelled.
“The decision has been made following recent confirmation of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within the Norwich City first-team group.
“As per the club’s communication on Wednesday, City’s players and staff will continue to follow Premier League protocols and government guidelines, operating and training within their respective first team bubble at the Lotus Training Centre.”
Daniel Farke’s side are pencilled in to host League One side Gillingham on Tuesday before travelling to Tyneside next weekend.