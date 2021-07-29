Why Norwich City have postponed friendlies against Coventry City and Sheffield United ahead of Newcastle United meeting

Norwich City have cancelled friendlies against Coventry and Sheffield United. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The postponements come just over a week before Newcastle United are due to welcome the Canaries to St James’s Park in their final game of pre-season.

Having called off the fixture against Coventry on Wednesday, Norwich announced that Saturday’s arranged trip to Bramall Lane had also been cancelled.

A club statement read: “Norwich City’s pre-season fixture against Sheffield United has been cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The decision has been made following recent confirmation of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within the Norwich City first-team group.

“As per the club’s communication on Wednesday, City’s players and staff will continue to follow Premier League protocols and government guidelines, operating and training within their respective first team bubble at the Lotus Training Centre.”

Daniel Farke’s side are pencilled in to host League One side Gillingham on Tuesday before travelling to Tyneside next weekend.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.