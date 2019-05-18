Why Rafa Benitez DID NOT meet with Mike Ashley to discuss his Newcastle United future on Friday

Rafa Benitez is locked in talks over his Newcastle United future - but a follow-up meeting with Mike Ashley is not thought to have taken place on Friday, despite reports to the contrary.

The Spaniard remains keen to stay at St James's Park beyond his current deal, which expires this summer, but is seeking assurances from the club's ownership before committing his future.

Benitez is believed to be keen on improving the club's academy and training base, while he is also seeking promises offer transfer strategy and potential budgets.

Talks were held on Thursday between Benitez, owner Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley - with some reports suggesting another meeting took place on Friday.

However, George Caulkin of the Times claims that no second meeting took place on Friday - because no such discussion was scheduled.

Instead, discussions are ongoing remotely, with Caulkin claiming there is 'no great breakthrough as of yet', although he feels Newcastle fans need not panic.

In a series of tweets, he said: "Having spoken to numerous people, this is my understanding of #Nufc / Benítez talks. He, Ashley & Charnley met in London on Thurs afternoon.

"There was no 2nd meeting yesterday, but nor was there supposed to be. Talks are still taking place, but remotely (IE phone, email).

"There has been no great breakthrough, but equally there’s no cause for panic.

"They’re taking through options, proposals, possibilities, which is how it should be. And although this isn’t very sensationalist of me, they kind of just need to be allowed to get on with it."