Why Rafa Benitez even being linked with Leicester City proves how badly Newcastle is being run

Newcastle United fans breathed a sigh of relief when Leicester City moved quickly to appoint Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers as their new boss.

Rafa Benitez, whose contract at Newcastle runs out this summer, was among the names to have been linked with the job

But NBC pundit Robbie Earle believes Benitez even being linked with the Leicester City job shows how badly Newcastle is being run by Mike Ashley.

Earle, speaking after Newcastle's impressive 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley, spoke in glowing terms about the job being done by Benitez before adding "If this club is run 25 per cent correctly it is a top 10 team."

And he says it is a reflection on how the club is run from the top that the Leicester City job may be seen as more attractive.

Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff goals sealed a fourth successive home league win, victory lifting Newcastle seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Earle told American TV station NBC: "The biggest compliment I can give him is that he is mirroring last season when they finished tenth in the Premier League and they started the Premier League badly then.

"It is all down to Rafa Benitez. It is as much down to defence - 34 goals conceded - that is fewer than Manchester United and Arsenal.

"When I see those fans standing and clapping at the end, who love that football club, part of me is thinking there should be a big seven.

"There's the big six and it should be Newcastle in there as well.

"Rafa Benitez being linked with the Leicester City job tells you how badly Newcastle is being run because under no circumstances should the manager of Newcastle be thinking about going to Leicester City.

"If this club is run 25 per cent correctly it is a top 10 team."