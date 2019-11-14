This is why Rafa Benitez will stop talking about Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has suggested that he’s going to stop talking about Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:04 pm
Benitez has frequently spoken about the club since leaving in the summer.

However, the 59-year-old, now in charge of big-spending Chinese side Dalian Yifang, says it's “time to move forward” in a new interview.

Benitez told FourFourTwo: “I waited until the last minute this summer (to make a decision on his future), but I don’t want to create more mess around the situation by talking more about it. I don’t want the fans thinking ‘Rafa is talking too much about Newcastle’. Now’s the time to move forward.”

Benitez – who guided Newcastle to the Championship title in 2017 – left the club after failing to agree a new deal with owner Mike Ashley. He guided United to a 13th-placed finish in the Premier League last season and was succeeded by Steve Bruce.