Why Steve Bruce and Newcastle United will be closely monitoring this £20m transfer

Former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

With a reported £25million pocketed from the 29-year-old’s switch to Villa Park, Ralph Hasenhuttl has money to spend on a suitable replacement.

And one of the strikers reportedly being strongly considered is Blackburn Rovers star Adam Armstrong.

The Athletic claims the Saints will now step up their interest in Armstrong, who finished as the second top scorer in the Championship last season with 28 goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should Armstrong leave Ewood Park before his contract expires next summer, then the Magpies stand to make a strong profit on their academy graduate.

United installed a sell-on clause – believed to be around 40% – when they sold the 24-year-old to Blackburn for £1.75m in the summer of 2018.

The Championship side are understood to value Armstrong at around £20m, although Southampton are reportedly reluctant to go that high for a player in the final year of his contract.

Nevertheless, it suggests Armstrong – if or when sold – will fetch in a decent-sized fee with a significant amount going to Newcastle.

Recent reports also claimed Norwich City had submitted a club-record £15m bid, while Watford have also been credited with interest.

It is a deal Newcastle will monitor closely as it has the potential to boost Steve Bruce’s tight transfer budget.

United, with their Premier League opener against West Ham just over a week away, remain the only club in the division not to sign a first-team player this summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.