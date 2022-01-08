‘Why Trippier?!’ – Newcastle United fans voice concerns as Eddie Howe names very strong side to face Cambridge in FA Cup third round
Kieran Trippier has been named in the Newcastle United starting line-up to face Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round at St James’s Park.
Trippier was confirmed as a Newcastle player on Friday morning after a £12million fee was agreed with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for the England international.
The Magpies’ new recruit will make his debut for the club in front of a sell-out home crowd on Saturday afternoon.
Eddie Howe named a strong side to face the League One outfit with Matt Ritchie returning to the side as captain with Jamaal Lascelles dropping out.
Joelinton was also named in the starting XI for his 100th appearance for Newcastle.
Paul Dummett also returned on the bench having missed the first half of the season with a calf injury. Youngsters Elliot Anderson and Joe White were also named among the Newcastle substitutes.
NUFC line-up: Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Ritchie; Shelvey, Longstaff; Murphy, Joelinton, Fraser; Saint-Maximin
NUFC subs: Gillespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Manquillo, Almiron, Willock, Anderson, White
Here’s how fans reacted to the team news…
@NafisahFareedx: “What a strong line up!! Howay the lads!”
@NewcastleToons: “Don’t let little Ralphy from Southampton see this… what a team!”
@MichaelNUFC_: “Strong team, but feel like ASM and Trippier shouldn’t be playing. Both can easily get injured.”
@ging_xiv: “Why are we putting out the god squad for Cambridge.”
@dubravka_abra: “Why Trippier? Nooooo!”
@gw850: “Surely better to get him integrated and some minutes under his belt, than just throwing him in for Watford? I doubt he’ll play the full 90.”