Trippier was confirmed as a Newcastle player on Friday morning after a £12million fee was agreed with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for the England international.

The Magpies’ new recruit will make his debut for the club in front of a sell-out home crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe named a strong side to face the League One outfit with Matt Ritchie returning to the side as captain with Jamaal Lascelles dropping out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joelinton of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park on January 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Joelinton was also named in the starting XI for his 100th appearance for Newcastle.

Paul Dummett also returned on the bench having missed the first half of the season with a calf injury. Youngsters Elliot Anderson and Joe White were also named among the Newcastle substitutes.

NUFC line-up: Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Ritchie; Shelvey, Longstaff; Murphy, Joelinton, Fraser; Saint-Maximin

NUFC subs: Gillespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Manquillo, Almiron, Willock, Anderson, White

Here’s how fans reacted to the team news…

@NafisahFareedx: “What a strong line up!! Howay the lads!”

@NewcastleToons: “Don’t let little Ralphy from Southampton see this… what a team!”

@MichaelNUFC_: “Strong team, but feel like ASM and Trippier shouldn’t be playing. Both can easily get injured.”

@ging_xiv: “Why are we putting out the god squad for Cambridge.”

@dubravka_abra: “Why Trippier? Nooooo!”

@gw850: “Surely better to get him integrated and some minutes under his belt, than just throwing him in for Watford? I doubt he’ll play the full 90.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.