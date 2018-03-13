Will Alan Pardew still be West Brom manager by the time they take on Newcastle?

Alan Pardew has escaped the sack at West Bromwich Albion after a sixth successive Premier League defeat.

The former Newcastle United manager had what were described as "crisis talks" with the club's hierarchy after the weekend's loss to Leicester City.

West Brom are seven points adrift at the foot of the Premier League.

Pardew signed a two and a half year deal when he succeeded Tony Pulis at The Hawthorns in November.

The club's Chinese owners are, according to The Mirror, "reluctant to take another financial hit" by sacking Pardew just four months after his appointment.

It would be reportedly cheaper to sack the 56-year-old in the summer, when there is a break clause in his deal.

The Daily Mail claim that Pardew is "clinging on" to his job at the club.

Newcastle take on West Brom at St James's Park on April 28.