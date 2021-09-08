Will Cristiano Ronaldo start against Newcastle United? Manchester United's predicted starting XI

All the pre-match talk outside the North East has and will continue to centre around Ronaldo following his sensational return to the Premier League from Juventus.

Steve Bruce’s side, however, will hope to do more than just make up the numbers by claiming a shock result of their own.

But will they face Ronaldo from the start or will he make an appearance from the bench?

Here, we predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United starting XI to face the Magpies:

1. GK: David de Gea The Man United number one pulled off a miraculous double save to collect his first clean sheet of the season in the 1-0 win at Wolves last time out. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Wan-Bissaka has established himself as a key player in the Man United starting XI, though is yet to receive international recognition from Gareth Southgate. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

3. CB: Harry Maguire Maguire played for England in Poland last night and will waste no time in linking up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. CB: Raphael Varane Varane is set to make his first Old Trafford start on Saturday after making his debut away to Wolves before the international break. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales