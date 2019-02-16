Will Miguel Almiron be handed first Premier League start against Huddersfield? Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez weighs up unleashing record signing

Rafa Benitez is undecided on whether Miguel Almiron is ready to be thrown in at the Premier League deep end against Huddersfield Town next weekend.

The Newcastle United boss admits he will not make a call on whether to hand the Paraguayan a first top flight start, until he has seen him in training on Tyneside this week.

"It could be perfect," said Benitez on playing Almiron from the off against the Terriers at St James's Park.

"It also could be perfect to play him in the last ten minutes and he scores the winning goals.

“It is just a question of his understanding with the others to see if he can start or not - but I am sure he will give us something."

Benitez's men jetted home on Saturday afternoon after a 1-1 draw with CSKA Moscow brought to an end their five-day warm weather training camp in the south of Spain.

Almiron spent the week with his new teammates, then got 45 minutes under his belt against the Russians at the Pinatar Arena. And the manager admits he has liked what he has seen from the attacker.

“He is someone who is working hard, trying to be involved and his commitment is positive for the team," said Benitez of the club record signing, which has been reported at around the £20.7m mark.

“He has stamina, he has pace, he is very dynamic - he is giving us what we were expecting.

“In terms of his attitude, you can see that he is quite good. To play with the others in this game was important for the understanding between everyone.

“Now we have to see during the week how he trains and what he does. After we will decide the team against Huddersfield.”