Will Osula has already told Newcastle United fans what to expect ahead of Sheffield United move

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Will Osula has already told Newcastle United what to expect from him ahead of his proposed move from Sheffield United.

Osula is expected to join Newcastle United for an initial fee of £10m with £5m in future add-ons. The Danish Under-21 international has completed a medical on Tyneside and is expected to be announced as a Magpies player imminently.

Whilst Newcastle are set to commit £15m to sign the forward, very little is known about Osula’s talents with the 21-year-old having had just one season experience in the Premier League. Fortunately for Newcastle United fans, Osula has already detailed what fans can expect from him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of a loan move to Derby County, one that would see him score five goals in all competitions during a half-season loan at Pride Park, Osula said: “As a player, expect me to be direct, fast, quick and creating stuff. Obviously, my job is to score goals so hopefully I can provide that.”

Following a brief spell at Derby, Osula returned to Bramall Lane and started the 2023/24 season as one of Paul Heckingbottom’s regular starters. Although he failed to net in any of his 21 Premier League appearances last season, Osula boasts a fantastic record in the FA Cup and was showered with praise by his former manager back in 2022 with Heckingbottom describing the forward as ‘a fantastic young talent’:

"Will has had three really frustrating years with growth-related injuries an illnesses and things like that.” Heckingbottom said. “He has missed so much football but we really like him and think he's a fantastic young talent.”

Related topics:Will OsulaPaul HeckingbottomSheffield UnitedDerby CountyPremier LeagueBramall LaneFA Cup

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice