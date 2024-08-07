Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Osula has already told Newcastle United what to expect from him ahead of his proposed move from Sheffield United.

Osula is expected to join Newcastle United for an initial fee of £10m with £5m in future add-ons. The Danish Under-21 international has completed a medical on Tyneside and is expected to be announced as a Magpies player imminently.

Whilst Newcastle are set to commit £15m to sign the forward, very little is known about Osula’s talents with the 21-year-old having had just one season experience in the Premier League. Fortunately for Newcastle United fans, Osula has already detailed what fans can expect from him.

Speaking ahead of a loan move to Derby County, one that would see him score five goals in all competitions during a half-season loan at Pride Park, Osula said: “As a player, expect me to be direct, fast, quick and creating stuff. Obviously, my job is to score goals so hopefully I can provide that.”

Following a brief spell at Derby, Osula returned to Bramall Lane and started the 2023/24 season as one of Paul Heckingbottom’s regular starters. Although he failed to net in any of his 21 Premier League appearances last season, Osula boasts a fantastic record in the FA Cup and was showered with praise by his former manager back in 2022 with Heckingbottom describing the forward as ‘a fantastic young talent’:

"Will has had three really frustrating years with growth-related injuries an illnesses and things like that.” Heckingbottom said. “He has missed so much football but we really like him and think he's a fantastic young talent.”