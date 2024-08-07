Will Osula has already told Newcastle United fans what to expect ahead of Sheffield United move
Osula is expected to join Newcastle United for an initial fee of £10m with £5m in future add-ons. The Danish Under-21 international has completed a medical on Tyneside and is expected to be announced as a Magpies player imminently.
Whilst Newcastle are set to commit £15m to sign the forward, very little is known about Osula’s talents with the 21-year-old having had just one season experience in the Premier League. Fortunately for Newcastle United fans, Osula has already detailed what fans can expect from him.
Speaking ahead of a loan move to Derby County, one that would see him score five goals in all competitions during a half-season loan at Pride Park, Osula said: “As a player, expect me to be direct, fast, quick and creating stuff. Obviously, my job is to score goals so hopefully I can provide that.”
Following a brief spell at Derby, Osula returned to Bramall Lane and started the 2023/24 season as one of Paul Heckingbottom’s regular starters. Although he failed to net in any of his 21 Premier League appearances last season, Osula boasts a fantastic record in the FA Cup and was showered with praise by his former manager back in 2022 with Heckingbottom describing the forward as ‘a fantastic young talent’:
"Will has had three really frustrating years with growth-related injuries an illnesses and things like that.” Heckingbottom said. “He has missed so much football but we really like him and think he's a fantastic young talent.”
