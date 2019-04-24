Winger confirms he is in talks to leave Newcastle United this summer

Newcastle United outcast Achraf Lazaar has revealed he is in talks over a permanent move away from St James's Park this summer.

The left-back has been frozen out by Rafa Benitez after being asked to train with the under-23s when he returned from his failed loan wih Benevento last term.

He appeared for the Magpies’ youngsters on just a handful of occasions but managed to earn a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday on deadline day in January alongside Rolando Aarons.

Lazaar made a positive impact at Hillsborough, though a hamstring injury after four matches has disrupted his promising spell.

Nevertheless, the Moroccan claims he has held discussions the Owls over staying with the club on a permanent basis.

“I was expecting a good experience (on loan at Sheffield Wednesday) but not as much as I’m experiencing,” he told TMW, an Italian media outlet.

“They are all happy, they would like me to stay a long time. They saw my value, I’m happy.

“This club deserves great things and the coach (Steve Bruce) has incredible experience.

“There are so many rumours but until one takes you they are just words. Sheffield was concrete, they wanted me and I’m happy.

“Sheffield (Wednesday) would like to keep me and we are talking about it."

The 27-year-old has failed to start a league game for the Magpies since his switch from Palermo in 2016.

His five appearances under Benitez have all followed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - his last coming in a 3-2 home to Nottingham Forest in August 2017.

Lazaar added: “I still have two years on my contract with Newcastle, so we will see.

“Italy is my home but for now I’m happy with Sheffield.”