Winger deal 'close' as Newcastle United see out record-breaking deadline day

Jacob Murphy's close to sealing a loan move to West Bromwich Albion before the transfer deadline.

The winger has undergone a medical at the Championship club.

And Murphy, barring any late hitches, will join West Brom even though Newcastle do not now expect to sign a winger before the 11pm deadline.

Nantes' Anthony Limbombe had been one target for United, who have signed Miguel Almiron and Antonio Barreca so far.

Almiron, an attacking midfielder, joined from Atlanta United for a club-record fee which could rise to £21million.

The club is not expected to make any more deadline day signings before the transfer window closes.

Murphy started last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Watford at St James's Park.

However, the 23-year-old, signed from Norwich City in the summer of 2017, has been on the fringes of Rafa Benitez's first team in the Premier League.