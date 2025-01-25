Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s starting line-up and team news against Southampton has been confirmed at St Mary’s.

Eddie Howe has made one change from the side that lost 4-1 to AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park last weekend. Sven Botman has dropped to the bench with Fabian Schar coming into the starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League since the 2-0 win at Manchester United on December 30.

Miguel Almiron keeps his place on the bench despite being subject to serious transfer interest from Atlanta United. Odysseas Vlachodimos drops off the bench with Nick Pope returning from injury after seven games out.

The squad otherwise stays the same from the Bournemouth match with Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Harvey Barnes remaining out due to injury. Newcastle head into the match having won nine of their last 10 matches in all competitions and face a Southampton side without a win in 12 Premier League matches, winning just once all season.

Newcastle sit sixth in the Premier League table heading into their 23rd game of the league season knowing a win would see them move into the top five with Manchester City and Chelsea - who sit fifth and fourth respectively - playing later on.

But failure to win could see The Magpies drop as low as eighth with Bournemouth and Aston Villa sitting just behind them.

NUFC XI v Southampton: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley