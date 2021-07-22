'Without being disrespectful' - Pundit makes controversial statement involving Newcastle United and West Ham

That’s the controversial view of former England midfielder Trevor Sinclair, who believes the Hammers are currently worth between £500million to £600m.

West Ham have reportedly been the subject of a £400m bid from a group of UK-based investors – including former Queens Park Rangers chief executive Philip Beard.

Meanwhile, Magpies owner Mike Ashley has agreed to sell the club to PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers for £300m+.

Former England midfielder Trevor Sinclair. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sinclair’s valuation had former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan wondering why it was significantly higher than Newcastle’s.

Jordan said: "Why would Newcastle be valued at £300m with a stadium that they own with 52,000 fans and the same launch pad opportunity that any Premier League would have?

"If they’ve got the history, the heritage, support base and the association with the Premier League – why would West Ham be worth twice, three times what Newcastle’s worth?”

Indeed, Sinclair believes West Ham’s London location is precisely why the valuations are different.

Sinclair replied: “I think London because it’s an international mega city.

"Any player who is looking to come to England – most foreign players (are asking) how far is it from London?

"London is an iconic city that people want to live in, simple as that. Without being disrespectful, Newcastle’s not.”

Hopes of a takeover on Tyneside suffered a blow this week when it was revealed the arbitration process had been adjourned until 2022.

