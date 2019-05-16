Wolverhampton Wanderers set to 'rival' Newcastle United for in-form striker as club pushes for quick decision

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move for Salomon Rondon – as Rafa Benitez discusses his future at Newcastle United.

Rondon scored 11 Premier League goals for Benitez this season while on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

The striker – who netted in Sunday's 4-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage – hopes to re-join the club on a permanent deal.

Speaking earlier this month, the Venezueal international said: “I’m really happy here. My family’s happy, but it’s not down to me. We don’t know what will happen with Rafa as well, so we have to wait.

“Now I have my mind on the Copa America with the national team. After that, we will see what happens.”

Rafa Benitez.

West Brom, according to BirminghamLive, have told Newcastle to "hurry up and make a decision" on Rondon, who reportedly has again £16.5million release clause in his contract this summer.

Newcastle's hierarchy refused to pay that much for the 29-year-old last summer because of his age.

Benitez, United's manager, was eventually able to sign Rondon on loan after agreeing to loan Dwight Gayle to the Championship club.

West Brom, beaten in their play-off semi-final by Aston Villa this week, could also try to make Gayle's move permanent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claim that Wolves are ready to "rival" Newcastle for Rondon, the club's player of the season.

The club, which finished seventh this season, reportedly wants competition for Raul Jimenez.

Rondon, however, will wait for a decision from Newcastle before considering any other offers.