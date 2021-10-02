A brace from Hee-Chan Hwang ensured Newcastle head into the international break still searching for their first win of the season.

On a disappointing day at Molineux, Joe Willock limped off injured in the first-half, however, it was his replacement Jeff Hendrick that cancelled out the Wolves opener.

But how did everyone else fare? Our writer Miles Starforth was at Molineux and he has dished out his player marks:

1. Karl Darlow - 6 Will be frustrated he didn't stop Chan Hwang's first goal, didn't have too much to do otherwise Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Javier Manquillo - 6 Involved in a couple of United's better attacking moves, withdrawn in the second half. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Federico Fernandez - 5 Again the stand-in captain in the absence of Lascelles, led an exposed defence which conceded two soft goals Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Ciaran Clark - 6 Fared slightly better than his partner but was booked early in the second-half Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales