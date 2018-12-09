Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo reacts to red card and elbow incidents following Newcastle win

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes DeAndre Yedlin should have been sent off during his side's 2-1 victory over Newcastle.

The Magpies defender was shown a straight red card after tugging back Wolves midfielder Diogo Jota in the 57th minute, an incident which altered the flow of the game when the score was 1-1.

It was a decision which infuriated Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez who found it 'difficult to explain'.

Benitez believed Jamaal Lascelles would have prevented the Wolves player from receiving a clear goalscoring opportunity, but Espirito Santo disagreed.

"The law is clear, you can argue if Lacelles can arrive on time to avoid the one v one with the goalkeeper but honestly I don't think so," said the Wolves boss.

"I think Diogo is clear one v one with the goalkeeper, I think the law is clear and it's a red card."

Benitez also felt Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez should have received a penalty after he was elbowed by Wolves defender Wilfried Boly.

Espirito Santo admitted that Benitez did have a point but doesn't believe the elbow was deliberate.

"It's a clear elbow on Ayoze but from my point of view he (Boly) jumps for the ball, he doesn't see him so it's not intentional," added Espirito Santo.

When asked if he thought his player would deliberately elbow someone else he replied: "No, honestly."

Espirito Santo also praised Benitez's management style and believes the Spaniard is doing a great job at St James's Park.

"Credit to Newcastle, all my respects to Rafa, I really admire him as a coach," said the Wolves boss.

"I think it's a tough job even if you lose or win, let's focus on our task which is to manage and to coach teams."

"Let the referees do their jobs."