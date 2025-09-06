Wolves make fresh Jorgen Strand Larsen decision after £55m Newcastle United bid

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United transfers: Jorgen Strand Larsen is set to be offered a new contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United tried and failed to sign striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer transfer window.

Despite only making his loan move from Celta Vigo permanent at the start of the summer for £23million, Strand Larsen emerged as a top target for Newcastle as they looked to replace Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

The Magpies saw a £55million bid rejected by Wolves and ended up moving on to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford for the same fee. Newcastle also completed the club-record signing of forward Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart for £65million.

Strand Larsen scored 14 goals for Wolves in 30 Premier League starts last season and has already scored twice this season amid the speculation around his future.

The 25-year-old was absent from Wolves’ 3-2 defeat to Everton last time out in the Premier League, fuelling the speculation surrounding his future ahead of deadline day. But the striker’s absence was down to a minor injury issue as he remained at Wolves.

It just so happens Wolves’ next opponents after the international break are Newcastle United with Strand Larsen hoping to be back fit in time to visit St James’ Park.

Wolves chief comments on Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer speculation

Although it was reported that Strand Larsen was keen on joining Newcastle, the striker continued playing for Wolves, injury aside.

And the club’s executive chairman Jeff Shi claims that Strand Larsen was always set to stay at Molineux.

Shi said: "[We] never considered selling him in the window. He is a very good boy, very honest and also very generous.

"I have no doubts about him. Sometimes in the market every person has some chance in their career but I believe he will forget about it and commit to the team.

"We had a very good conversation with him. After he comes back from some small injuries he will be ready. I'm sure he will score a lot.

"Jorgen is one of the most important players in the squad. He scored 14 goals and I hope he can score 20 goals this season.

"Hopefully he can improve to become a top striker in the league and the world."

Wolves set to open new contract talks with Newcastle United target

According to BBC Sport, Wolves are set to open new contract talks with Strand Larsen following the transfer interest from Newcastle.

The news comes just months after Strand Larsen officially joined Wolves on a permanent basis, signing a four-year contract starting on July 1, 2025.

His rapid increase in value paired with the transfer interest surrounding him may see Wolves act and tie the player down to a new deal.

But a new deal doesn’t necessarily secure a player’s future, as Wolves found out over the summer. Back in January 2025, Matheus Cunha signed a new deal at Wolves yet by June he was a Manchester United player after the £62.5million release clause in his contract was triggered.

With contract talks yet to get under way with Strand Larsen, it’s not known whether a release clause would be inserted into any potential new deal.